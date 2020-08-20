Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Will Not Be Present On Sets; Things You Must Know About New Format

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is all set to go on floors from the first week of October 2020. Host Kamal Haasan is ready to grill contestants in weekend episodes. Ever since the makers announced the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, fans can't wait to see who all are entering the madhouse.

Earlier, the show was planned to start in June, but it had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the work on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has begun in full swing at EVP Gardens on the outskirts of Chennai. Some of the popular celebs' names like Kiran Rathod, Shivani Natarajan, Gopinath, Sanam Shetty, Ramya Pandian, Madhoo, Shilpa Manjunath, Poonam Bajwa and others are doing the rounds in the tinsel town. However, the revelation will only happen at the premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

According to a report published in a leading portal, Kamal Haasan is planning to shoot Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promos by the end of September. But do you know, this time, Ulaganayagan will not be present on the sets. If reports are to be believed, the technical team is considering the virtual appearance of Kamal Haasan from his house, while interacting with the contestants. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the same.

The makers have also changed the format of Bigg Boss Tamil. They will reportedly be interviewing all the contestants via video conferencing. They will check whether they are mentally fit and strong enough to take pressure and stress inside the madhouse. It is mandatory for the contestants to get certified by a psychologist.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Audition And Registration Starts; Here's How You Can Join

Following that, the selected contestant will have to undergo COVID-19 tests and will have to be quarantined for two weeks. After 14 days of the quarantine period, they will be tested again and if reports come negative, they will be allowed to enter the sets. This time, contestants will also have to follow the important norms of social distancing. If they violate any rule, they could get expelled immediately from the show.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 With Kamal Haasan As Host To Go On Air From THIS Date?

Well, according to the new format, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going to be the toughest one for all participants.