Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Wins The Internet With His Graceful Moves In The New Promo!

The new promo of the much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil 4, has been finally released. The biggest highlight of the new promo is undoubtedly the graceful dance move of Kamal Haasan, the host of the shot. The senior actor is now winning the internet with his amazing dance moves, which have been missing from the screens for a while.

The new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was released through the official social media pages of Vijay TV, today (September 5, 2020). As per the latest updates, 14 contestants have been finalised for the show. If the reports are to be true, the Kamal Haasan-hosted show will be aired on September 27 or October 4, 2020. An official announcement on the premiere date is expected to be revealed soon.

As reported earlier, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was expected to be aired from June 2020. But the shoot was canceled and the show was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though the contestants' list of the Kamal Haasan show is not revealed yet, some of the popular faces of the Tamil film industry are expected to be a participant.