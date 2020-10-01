Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details

A couple of days to go and you will witness the most-awaited show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 on your mini-screens. It is said that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the mass audience. From Kamal Haasan's classy hosting skills to bringing popular and a few controversial faces under the same roof, the team will be bringing in loads of surprises and shockers for the contestants and the viewers in the upcoming show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will premiere on October 4, 2020 (Sunday) at 6 pm. The audience can catch the show on Star Vijay from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday (Weekend) at 9 pm. In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Hotstar App, where you can find the latest and previous episodes of the current season and even other seasons including Bigg Boss Tamil 2 and 3.

The weekly episode will display the daily activities and tasks of the contestants. Kamal Haasan will join them during the weekend episodes, wherein he will be seen having candid chit-chats while also expressing his take on the issues inside the house. The nominations for the weekly elimination will take place each Monday, while the eviction/s will happen on weekend episodes, which will be announced by the host.

With several speculations are doing the rounds about the contestants, what we hear now is that all the 14 contestants including 2 wild-card entrants are currently in quarantine period, after their respective COVID-19 tests came out negative.

As per sources, Rio Raj, VJ Archana, Ramya Pandiyan, Rekha, Balaji Murugadoss, Shivani Narayanan, Sanam Shetty, Gabriella Charlton, Kiran Rathod are the potential contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, who are all set to enter the house soon.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Announces Premiere Of The Show On October 4!

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here's The List Of Almost Finalised Contestants With Their Pictures!