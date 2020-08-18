Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sunainaa Refuses To Be A Part Of Kamal Haasan’s Controversial Show

Yesterday, we had reported that Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan will likely to go on air from either September 27 or October 4, this year. Ever since the report came out, fans are excited about the 4th season. Some celebrities' names are also doing the rounds for the show and one of them is, actress Sunainaa.

Well, a report published in a leading portal stated that Sunainaa could enter Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house as a contestant. However, the actress rubbished the same, "I wonder who is going to finish my films if I go be a part of a reality show. :) Never wanted to be a part of any reality show. Thank you."

After Sunainaa's clarification, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fans are waiting for the makers to make an official announcement about the premiere date and contestants. For the unversed, Sunainaa will be seen in Trip with Yogi Babu and Karunakaran. She is also a part of Eriyum Kannadi, which stars Nakkhul.

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the show will have 16 contestants competing with each other for the trophy. If reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan has already given a green signal to the makers and has allotted dates to shoot promos. The reports further suggest that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 will kick off soon and makers will follow all norms imposed by the government. It's said that the makers have already approached celebs like Ramya Pandian, Athulya Ravi, Shivangi, Kiran Rathod and Pugazh. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Hence, we'll have to wait for the official announcement by the makers, which can happen anytime soon.

On a related note, actor-singer Mugen Rao won Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 by beating 17 contestants which include Losliya, Meera Mitun, Kavin, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Kasthuri Shankar and so on. The last season of Bigg Boss Tamil had caught everyone's attention when a celebrity contestant Sarvanan, made a controversial statement about women. The actor had said that he used to take buses in his college days to grope female passengers. After viewers' flak over his statement, makers allegedly evicted him from the show.

