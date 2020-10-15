Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Who Is VJ Archana? Things You Can’t Miss About The Wild Card Contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Right from its grand premiere, the super entertaining contestants from the show, are not missing any chance to impress the audiences. Now, one more contestant has entered the show and she is none other than Video Jockey Archana Chandhoke.

As per the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, VJ Archana has made a grand entry as a wild card contestant in the house. In the promo, one can see Archana making her entry by dancing to 'Theemai Dhaan Vellum' song from Thani Oruvan. The contestants welcomed her with joy. Looks like, she is all set to give a tough time to the housemates.

Earlier, reports were stating that VJ Archana will enter the house during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. However, she didn't enter the house. If reports are to be believed, she was supposed to complete all formalities like COVID-19 tests and the subsequent quarantine period before entering the house. But now, VJ Archana has finally entered the house and fans are damn excited to see her performance in the show.

For the unversed, Archana is known for her hosting skills in Tamil television industry. She has interviewed several renowned personalities from the entertainment field including Rajinikanth. The VJ is married to Vineet Muthukrishnan. The couple has a daughter named Zaara Vineet.

She has been a part of several shows like Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, Ilamai Pudhumai, Namma Veetu Kalyanam, Celebrity Kitchen, Athirsta Lakshmi, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs (Season 1 and 2), Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors (Season 1 and 2), Super Mom and others.

Archana has even featured in Tamil films like En Vazhi Thani Vazhi (2015), Vaigai Express (2017), Naan Sirithal (2020) and so on. She will next be seen in Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan-starrer Doctor, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

