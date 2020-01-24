Box Office: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Film Psycho Opens to Packed Houses in Chennai

Filmmaker Mysskin's latest offering Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in the lead, is currently trending on Twitter courtesy all the praises coming it's way. The psychological thriller, which hit the theatres today, has not only managed to impress the critics but also the audience it seems.

The movie, produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam, is reportedly faring well in Chennai. In fact, at the places, the shows are running full and therefore theatre owners are even planning to add a few more shows at night. Nikilesh Surya, executive director of Rohini Silver Screens, took to Twitter earlier in the day and wrote, "Good opening for #Psycho @RohiniSilverScr...More shows will be added for night show."

Rakesh Gowthaman, owner of Vettri Theatres in Chennai, also took to Twitter and wrote, "Quite surprised with #Psycho opening ... A full house in #RGBVettri." VJ-turned-actor Abhishek Raaja, who seems to be mighty impressed with the film, also tweeted, "The 8 o clock show in @GKcinemas was organically filled. Great start for @Udhaystalin and #Mysskin #Psycho."

Ruban Mathivanan, managing director of GK 2 cinemas, echoed the same views. He too tweeted, "#Psycho opens to packed house!! Almost 80% tickets sold online shows the expectation the film has!! #Mysskin @Udhaystalin #Ilaiyaraaja." Well, going by the fantastic response, it won't be surprising if Psycho puts up a good total on day 1 at the box office.

Initially, Psycho was supposed to release on December 27. But the makers postponed the film to January 24 in order to have a wider release across India. While Stalin has given a brilliant performance in Mysskin's not-so-conventional thriller, the actor has one more film lined up for release this year. He will next be seen in Kannai Nambathe which is again a crime thriller being helmed by Mu Maran.

