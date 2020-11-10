Chiyaan Vikram Becomes A Grandfather; Cobra Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Wishes ‘The Coolest Granddad’

Actor Chiyaan Vikram is currently on cloud nine, as he recently became a proud grandfather at the age of 54. The Tamil actor's daughter Akshita gave birth to a baby girl yesterday (November 9).

Chiyaan Vikram's next Cobra's director Ajay Gnanamuthu congratulated the actor and extended his best wishes to him on becoming a granddad. Ajay tweeted, "Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir.. I'm damn sure you'll be one of those coolest grand dads. Wishes to the entire family.. And welcome Kiddo."

See tweet

Ever since the news came out, fans have been pouring congratulatory messages to Vikram, Akshita and their families. For the unversed, Akshita got married to Manu Ranjith, the great-grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi. They got married in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram will soon complete the shooting of his next Cobra. His fans are eagerly waiting to witness their favourite star's magic on screen yet again. A few months ago, the makers had shared the first look of Cobra, and fans just loved Vikram's look in the same.

Also Read : Vikram Gives Major Fitness Goals With His New Still: Wins The Internet!

Produced by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, the music of Cobra has been composed by AR Rahman. Apart from Cobra, the actor is all set to share screen space with son Dhruv Vikram in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial venture, tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60. Vikram is also a part of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan. It has a powerful star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and others.

Also Read : Dhruv Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Pics Of Chiyaan Vikram's Son That'll Make You Fall In Love With Him

Congratulations Vikram on becoming a proud grandfather!