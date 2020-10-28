Cobra: Irfan Pathan's First Look From The Vikram Starrer Is Out

Vikram, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with young filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu for the upcoming project Cobra. The makers of the movie recently revealed the official first look of Irfan Pathan, who appears as the main antagonist in Cobra through social media. The former cricketer is playing the role of Aslan Yilmaz in the Vikram starrer.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of Cobra took to his official social media handles and revealed the first look poster of Irfan Pathan, on the occasion of the former cricketer's birthday. "Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦⁦@IrfanPathan sir Red heartRed heart Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead #Cobra SnakeSnake⁦⁩ ⁦#HBDIrfanpathan ⁦#AslanYilmaz", wrote the filmmaker.

As per the reports, Cobra, which is said to be a sci-fi thriller, reportedly features the lead actor Vikram in seven roles. The first look poster of the movie, which featured the National award-winning actor in seven different get-ups, had taken social media by storm after its release.

KGF fame actress Srinidhi Shetty appears as the female lead opposite Vikram in the movie, thus making her debut in Tamil cinema. The movie features an extensive star cast including director KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Malayalam actors Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman has composed the songs and background score for the Vikram starrer. Harish Kannan is the director of photography. Bhuvan Sreenivasan handles the editing. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

