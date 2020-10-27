Sulthan Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan Ties The Knot With Asha

Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the director of the highly anticipated upcoming movie Sulthan, entered the wedlock. The filmmaker tied the knot with Asha in a traditional ceremony which was held in Chennai today. The wedding was attended by some of the popular faces of Tamil cinema including Sivakarthikeyan, the leading man of Bakkiyaraj's directorial debut, Remo.

Karthi, the lead actor of Bakkiyaraj Kannan's next outing Sulthan, took to his social media pages to wish the young filmmaker on his big day. The actor shared a location still with his director, which was clicked during the shooting of Sulthan, along with a sweet note. If the reports are to be believed, the actor gave the wedding a miss despite being in Chennai, to spend time with his newborn son.

Coming to Bakkiyaraj Kannan's filmmaking career, the young filmmaker has served as the associate director of hitmaker Atlee in the latter's directorial debut, Raja Rani. He later made his debut as an independent filmmaker with the 2016-released movie Remo, which featured Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthi Suresh in the lead roles. The movie, which was a romantic comedy, had emerged as a major commercial success.

The director's second outing, Sulthan, is all set to get a grand release very soon. The official first look poster of the highly anticipated movie was released on the special occasion of Vijayadashami, through the official social media pages of lead actor Karthi and the rest of the team. The highly promising first look hints that Sulthan is going to be a complete entertainment package, which will have some high-voltage action sequences.

