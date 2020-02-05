    For Quick Alerts
      Comedian Yogi Babu Gets Married To Manju Bhargavi

      Popular actor Yogi Babu, who rose to fame after giving terrific performances in films like Maan Karate and Yaamirukka Bayamey, has bid adieu to his bachelorhood. Yes, the 34-year-old actor is now married to Manju Bhargavi. And that's the reason why he is trending currently on social media and other platforms.

      Yogi Babu

      Yogi Babu reportedly got hitched in a private ceremony which was attended only by close family members and friends. The wedding ceremony took place at Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu. Talking about the newly-weds, apparently, it was an arranged marriage but we got to admit that these two do look super happy and adorable together. So here's wishing the two a blissful married life filled with love and happiness forever.

      Since the comedian kept his wedding a close affair, we hear he will be hosting a grand reception in March for his industry friends. The reception will be held in Chennai. Professionally, Yogi Babu made his acting debut back in 2009 and after struggling for a few years, he soon became a household courtesy his comic antics.

      The talented actor was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar which was helmed by AR Murugadoss. The action-thriller came out on January 9 but failed to perform well at the domestic box office. Babu also had another release this year in the form of romantic comedy, Taana. The rom-com released on January 24 but couldn't impress the audience and the critics.

      Next, the comedian will be seen in Dhanush's much-awaited film Karnan which is being directed by Mari Selvaraj. Recently, Yogi Babu shot for the movie which went on floors in January this year. Karnan also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli and Natty in key roles. The movie, produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, is expected to release in Summer. However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date.

