COVID-19 Positive Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Critical; Put On Life Support

Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5, has been put on life support. The 74-year-old has been admitted to MGM Healthcare for a week to get medical treatment. However, he has now suffered a major setback in his health.

MGM Healthcare recently shared a statement about his health. The official statement reads, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on August 13, 2020, his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored."

Earlier, when SPB began treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital, he had shared a video on Facebook and said that he is completely fine. The singer had also mentioned that he was likely to be discharged in a few days, but unfortunately, it didn't happen.

Notably, SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages. During the lockdown, he had composed and sung a song for Coronavirus awareness too.

Hope SP Balasubrahmanyam gets well soon!