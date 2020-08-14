    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19 Positive Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Critical; Put On Life Support

      By
      |

      Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5, has been put on life support. The 74-year-old has been admitted to MGM Healthcare for a week to get medical treatment. However, he has now suffered a major setback in his health.

      SP Balasubrahmanyam

      MGM Healthcare recently shared a statement about his health. The official statement reads, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on August 13, 2020, his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored."

      MGM Healthcare statement on SPB

      Earlier, when SPB began treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital, he had shared a video on Facebook and said that he is completely fine. The singer had also mentioned that he was likely to be discharged in a few days, but unfortunately, it didn't happen.

      Notably, SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages. During the lockdown, he had composed and sung a song for Coronavirus awareness too.

      Hope SP Balasubrahmanyam gets well soon!

      Read more about: sp balasubrahmanyam spb covid 19
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X