Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram Will Not Get A Direct-To-OTT Release, Confirms Producer

Jagame Thandhiram, the upcoming Dhanush starrer was rumoured to be be going the OTT way. The fans of the actor had requested the makers to released the movie in theater, by trending on social media recently. Now, the producer has confirmed that Jagame Thandhiram is not getting an OTT release.

Recently, producer Sashikanth S took to his official Twitter page, to confirm that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial is not getting an OTT release. In his tweet, the producer asked the audiences to be patient, as the world is still not healed, and the theaters are not open. He also added that the entire Jagame Thandhiram team is waiting to see Dhanush's power-packed performance on the silver screen, are requested the audiences to not believe any rumours.

Thus, it has been confirmed that the Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj project is not following the footsteps of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, and getting released on an OTT platform. The producer's confirmation has come out as a great relief for the Tamil cinema audiences, who were highly disappointed with the rumours regarding the OTT release.

According to the sources, Jagame Thandhiram, which marks the first collaboration of Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around the life of a young gangster from Tamil Nadu. The movie narrates how his life changes after he travels to London, to solve the issues of a London-based mafia head. Game Of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo is appearing as the lead antagonist in the movie.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will feature Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score.

