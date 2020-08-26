Director Hari Asks Suriya To Reconsider His Decision Of Releasing Soorarai Pottru On OTT

Suriya recently shocked everyone by announcing the release date of his much-awaited film, Soorarai Pottru on OTT platform. The Kollywood star's next will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2020. In a long announcement note, Suriya said that he took this decision after considering the current situation of COVID-19 in the country.

When Suriya announced the OTT release of Soorarai Pottru, netizens started raising questions over his decision. Notably, exhibitors and distributors are also not happy with Suriya's decision. Like all, director Hari penned a letter to his dear friend Suriya and asked him to reconsider his decision of releasing Soorarai Pottru on OTT.

In the letter written in Tamil, Hari expressed that as a fan, he would love to see Soorarai Pottru in theatres. The director who has earlier collaborated with Suriya for films like Singam series, Aaru and Vel, asked the actor to reconsider his decision as he feels that Suriya has a solid fan following and they would want to see him on the big screen.

For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in key roles. Soorarai Pottru is based on the real-life events of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

The Suriya-starrer was clashing with Vijay's Master. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to push the release of the film. Now, after Hari's letter, let's see how Suriya reacts to his request.

