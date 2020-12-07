Fire Breaks Out At Nadigar Sangam Office; Important Documents Destroyed

A massive fire broke out at the Nadigar Sangam building early this morning. Notably, the office of South Indian Artistes' Association which is situated at Habibullah Road, Gangai Karai Puram, T Nagar, has reportedly been damaged due to the fire.

Well, fire has been doused by the fire brigade, but some of the important documents and computers have reportedly been destroyed. After the preliminary investigation, the officials revealed that the cause of the fire was an electrical leakage.

As per reports, the South Indian Actors' Association's election was held in June 2019. The cases related to the election and building are still pending in the court. Due to this, the key documents related to the election were kept safely in South Indian Bank at Nungambakkam, Chennai. As per the government's instructions, a special officer from the Revenue department has also been appointed for the actors' union.

Also Read : Annaatthe: Team Of Rajinikanth Starrer To Resume Shoot On December 15?

If reports are to be believed, there are still some important papers which reportedly got damaged due to the fire. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. A case has been registered by the local police, and the final report will come once the investigation is over.

Also Read : Meera Mitun's 5 Controversial Tweets That Made Headlines In 2020