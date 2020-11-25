Flash Back: Regina Cassandra To Feature In Gorilla Director Don Sandy’s Next

Regina Cassandra, who impressed everyone with her amazing performance in her last Tamil film 7, is all set to feature in Don Sandy's next which is titled as Flash Back. Produced by Abhishek Films, the makers of Flash Back have begun shooting for the film in Chennai yesterday (November 24).

Renowned PR Nikil Murukan shared glimpses from the sets of Flash Back on Twitter. He wrote, "#AbhishekFilms #RameshPPillai proudly presents #FlashBack Non Stop Shoot Started today @DonSandyDir @ReginaCassandra in a Most lovable Cute & impact Role @SamCSmusic @YugabhaarathiYb @DopYuva @Sanlokesh @moorthy_artdir @shankarsathyam1 @onlynikil #NikilMurukan."

In the above pictures, one can see Regina Cassandra posing with the team of Flash Back. The unit commenced the shoot with a puja ceremony, and are taking all the safety measures as per the guidelines provided by the government. The film is an intense emotional drama. The team has planned for a two-week shoot in Chennai, after which they will be moving to a hill station in Tamil Nadu for further work.

The film also stars Anusuya, Uma Riyaz, Ilavarasu, Aryan and others in pivotal roles. The music of Flash Back will be composed by Sam S. San Lokesh and Yuva are handling editing and cinematography departments respectively.

Considering the success of Gorilla, fans have high expectations from Don Sandy's Flash Back. For the unversed, Jiiva, Shalini Pandey and Yogi Babu-starrer Gorilla was one of the big hits of 2019 in Kollywood. The film received positive responses from critics as well as audience.

Coming back to Regina Cassandra, she will next be seen in a bunch of Tamil films such as Nenjam Marappathillai, Party, Chakra, Kallapart and Kasada Thapara.