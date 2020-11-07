Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Mahesh Babu To Radikaa Sarathkumar, South Celebs Wish The Ulaganayagan
Indian superstar Kamal Haasan turned 66 today, and on this special day, the actor is all set to release the title teaser of his 232nd film. The Ulaganayagan's birthday has always been a big celebratory moment for his fans, but this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the well-wishers can't cherish this moment on a large scale. However, Haasan didn't leave his fans heartbroken, as he came outside his house today and met them.
Kamal Haasan is known for his amazing acting skills and outspoken nature in the Indian film industry. The actor lives life with a positive and practical approach. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, celebs from Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood have wished the Vishwaroopam actor. Let's have a look:
Mahesh Babu
"Wishing the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir a very happy birthday... A genius who embodies every role he plays... Truly an inspiration Good health and happiness to you always sir!"
Tovino Thomas
"Happy Birthday Sir! @ikamalhaasan #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan."
Radikaa Sarathkumar
"#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan @ikamalhaasan an actor par excellence, an astute thinker, dedicated lover of cinema, a man ahead of times in thoughts , wish you only the best."
Kiccha Sudeep
"Happy returns @ikamalhaasan sir."
Gopichand Malineni
"Wishing a very happy birthday To The Legendary Actor @ikamalhaasan Garu.. Have Successful And Healthy Year Ahead sir !! #HBDKamalHaasan."
Prithviraj Sukumaran
"Happy birthday to one of world cinema's greatest! Keep inspiring us sir! @ikamalhaasan."
Raashi Khanna
"Happy birthday to the super talented @ikamalhaasan sir! Wish you great health and happiness.."
Sathish
"இனிய பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் @ikamalhaasan sir. உங்கள் அனைத்து முயற்சிகளும் வெற்றி பெற ஆண்டவனை வேண்டிக் கொள்கிறோம். (Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan sir. We pray to the Lord that all your efforts will succeed)"
Khushbu Sundar
"A very very Happy birthday to a man of principles and a heart of gold. Above all, a true legend and a very dear friend. @ikamalhaasan Happy birthday Sir."
