      Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Mahesh Babu To Radikaa Sarathkumar, South Celebs Wish The Ulaganayagan

      Indian superstar Kamal Haasan turned 66 today, and on this special day, the actor is all set to release the title teaser of his 232nd film. The Ulaganayagan's birthday has always been a big celebratory moment for his fans, but this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the well-wishers can't cherish this moment on a large scale. However, Haasan didn't leave his fans heartbroken, as he came outside his house today and met them.

      Kamal Haasan

      Kamal Haasan is known for his amazing acting skills and outspoken nature in the Indian film industry. The actor lives life with a positive and practical approach. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, celebs from Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood have wished the Vishwaroopam actor. Let's have a look:

      Mahesh Babu

      Mahesh Babu

      "Wishing the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir a very happy birthday... A genius who embodies every role he plays... Truly an inspiration Good health and happiness to you always sir!"

      Tovino Thomas

      Tovino Thomas

      "Happy Birthday Sir! @ikamalhaasan #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan."

      Radikaa Sarathkumar

      Radikaa Sarathkumar

      "#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan @ikamalhaasan an actor par excellence, an astute thinker, dedicated lover of cinema, a man ahead of times in thoughts , wish you only the best."

      Kiccha Sudeep

      Kiccha Sudeep

      "Happy returns @ikamalhaasan sir."

      Gopichand Malineni

      Gopichand Malineni

      "Wishing a very happy birthday To The Legendary Actor @ikamalhaasan Garu.. Have Successful And Healthy Year Ahead sir !! #HBDKamalHaasan."

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      "Happy birthday to one of world cinema's greatest! Keep inspiring us sir! @ikamalhaasan."

      Raashi Khanna

      Raashi Khanna

      "Happy birthday to the super talented @ikamalhaasan sir! Wish you great health and happiness.."

      Sathish

      Sathish

      "இனிய பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் @ikamalhaasan sir. உங்கள் அனைத்து முயற்சிகளும் வெற்றி பெற ஆண்டவனை வேண்டிக் கொள்கிறோம். (Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan sir. We pray to the Lord that all your efforts will succeed)"

      Khushbu Sundar

      Khushbu Sundar

      "A very very Happy birthday to a man of principles and a heart of gold. Above all, a true legend and a very dear friend. @ikamalhaasan Happy birthday Sir."

      Also Read : Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: 5 Quotes Of Indian Actor That Give Best Life Lessons

      Also Read : Kamal Haasan 232 Title Announcement Teaser To Be Revealed On Ulaganayagan's Birthday

