      Here’s What Makes Trisha Krishnan Really Happy

      Trisha Krishnan is considered as one of the most popular and busiest actresses in the Tamil film industry. The actress, who has worked in multiple languages, has recently conducted an interesting Q&A session on Instagram.

      Interestingly, during the session, Trisha revealed some exciting details about her life. The first question was whether she would date someone three years younger to her, to which she replied, "Ya, of course! Three years is okay."

      Revealing about the things which make her happy, Trisha Krishnan said, "food, friends and films." Trisha also feels that her ability to recover from anything is the most favourite thing about herself.

      The ongoing lockdown has indeed made many big celebrities do their household work. Trisha is also one of them. When asked about her hidden talent, she said, "I can really clean well. Like really spick-and-span and spotless if I clean a house." Revealing the sexiest feature she loves in the opposite gender, Trisha said, "eyes." Well, she was quite open with her answers and fans just loved her honest replies.

      On a related note, Trisha Krishnan has a few Tamil and one Malayalam film in her kitty. The 37-year-old actress was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer, Petta. She will next be seen in Tamil films like Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, she will also be featuring in Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam film, Ram.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
