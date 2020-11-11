Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Starrer To Get Postponed Due To THIS Important Event In Shankar’s Life?

As we all know, Kamal Haasan is set to feature in the sequel of his 1996 film Indian, titled as Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the much-awaited film is in the news for various reasons. Well, the shooting of Indian 2 is on hold for eight months now, and fans are eager to know an update about the film. Apart from that, Kamal Haasan's next film Vikram's teaser was launched on his 66th birthday.

As per reports, the actor will start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture Vikram from the second week of November. Hence, it looks like Indian 2 makers can't resume work, due to unavailability of the Ulaganayagan. On the other hand, a latest report suggests that director Shankar is using this free time for his daughter's wedding.

Shankar has reportedly decided to look after the arrangements for the wedding of his elder daughter Aditi Shankar. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if it turns out to be true, fans might have to wait a little longer to watch Indian 2 on the big screen. For the uninitiated, Shankar and his wife Eswari have two daughters - Aditi and Aishwarya, and a son Arjith.

Talking about Indian 2, the film also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and others in key roles. In February, a crane had crashed on the sets of Indian 2 and three Assistant Directors were killed in the tragic accident. While reacting to the same, Shankar had tweeted, "It is with utmost grief, I'm tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I've been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would've been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families."

Indian 2 is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.

