    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Aadhi Pinisetty Dating Nikki Galrani? Here Is What You Need To Know!

      By
      |

      Aadhi Pinisetty celebrated his father and renowned director Ravi Raja Pinisetty's birthday on July 14 (Tuesday) in the presence of close friends and family. The actor shared a few pictures of the celebratory moments on his Twitter handle.

      Aadhi Pinisetty with Nikki Galrani

      Taking to Twitter, Aadhi Pinisetty wrote, "Old enough to know better, Young enough to still do it! #HappyBirthday Daddy....we love you every step of the way."

      Aadhi Pinisettys tweet

      In one of the pictures, which is a group photo, Aadhi Pinisetty's close family members are seen posing happily with birthday boy Ravi Raja Pinisetty. But have you noticed Nikki Galrani's presence in Aadhi's family photo?

      Well, if reports are to be believed, Aadhi Pinisetty and his co-star from the 2017 film Maragatha Naanayam are in a serious relationship for quite a long time now. Well, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pinisetty family celebrated the birthday of the veteran director in the presence of close relatives only. However, Nikki Galrani's presence raised many questions about her relationship with Aadhi.

      It seems the duo wants to take their relationship to the next level. After all, her involvement in family functions, gives an indirect indication of Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani's wedding. But the lovebirds have not yet opened up about their relationship and want to keep it a secret.

      Also Read : Allu Arjun To Lock Horns With Aadhi Pinisetty In Sukumar's Pushpa?

      On a related note, Aadhi Pinisetty was seen playing important roles in blockbusters like Rangasthalam, Sarrainodu, Ninnu Kori and others. On the other hand, Nikki was last seen in the Tamil film, Kee.

      As per initial reports, Aadhi Pinisetty is likely to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come. On a professional note, he will next be seen in films like Partner (Tamil), Clap (Tamil & Telugu) and Good Luck Sakhi (Telugu).

      Read more about: aadhi pinisetty nikki galrani
      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X