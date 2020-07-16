Is Aadhi Pinisetty Dating Nikki Galrani? Here Is What You Need To Know!

Aadhi Pinisetty celebrated his father and renowned director Ravi Raja Pinisetty's birthday on July 14 (Tuesday) in the presence of close friends and family. The actor shared a few pictures of the celebratory moments on his Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, Aadhi Pinisetty wrote, "Old enough to know better, Young enough to still do it! #HappyBirthday Daddy....we love you every step of the way."

In one of the pictures, which is a group photo, Aadhi Pinisetty's close family members are seen posing happily with birthday boy Ravi Raja Pinisetty. But have you noticed Nikki Galrani's presence in Aadhi's family photo?

Well, if reports are to be believed, Aadhi Pinisetty and his co-star from the 2017 film Maragatha Naanayam are in a serious relationship for quite a long time now. Well, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pinisetty family celebrated the birthday of the veteran director in the presence of close relatives only. However, Nikki Galrani's presence raised many questions about her relationship with Aadhi.

It seems the duo wants to take their relationship to the next level. After all, her involvement in family functions, gives an indirect indication of Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani's wedding. But the lovebirds have not yet opened up about their relationship and want to keep it a secret.

On a related note, Aadhi Pinisetty was seen playing important roles in blockbusters like Rangasthalam, Sarrainodu, Ninnu Kori and others. On the other hand, Nikki was last seen in the Tamil film, Kee.

As per initial reports, Aadhi Pinisetty is likely to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come. On a professional note, he will next be seen in films like Partner (Tamil), Clap (Tamil & Telugu) and Good Luck Sakhi (Telugu).