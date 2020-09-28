Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi To Go The Direct OTT Way?

Jayam Ravi, the versatile actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated social drama, Bhoomi. The movie, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in the first half of 2020, is now delayed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, the reports suggest that Bhoomi might go the direct OTT way.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the Jayam Ravi starrer have decided to go ahead with the OTT release, as the pandemic is still not under the control. The grapevine suggests that the team is already in talks with some of the leading OTT platforms of the country, for the same.

However, there both Jayam Ravi and the makers of Bhoomi have not confirmed these reports yet. In that case, the Lakshman directorial will mark the digital debut of Ravi, who is unarguably one of the most talented actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. An official confirmation on the OTT release is expected to be made very soon.