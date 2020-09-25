Annaatthe: Rajinikanth To Turn Dialogue Writer For The Movie?

Rajinikanth, the superstar is all set to join hands with hitmaker Siva for the upcoming family entertainer Annaatthe. If the reports are to be believed, the senior actor is all set to turn dialogue writer for the highly anticipated project. If the latest reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has penned his own punch dialogues for Annaatthe.

According to the sources, Rajinikanth has developed a few punch dialogues that could be used for his character in Annaatthe, amidst lockdown. When he discussed this idea with Siva, the director too found the dialogues totally perfect for the superstar's character. So, the actor-director duo decided to proceed with the dialogues penned by Rajinikanth for the character.

If the reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth plays the most respectable man in the village, who is fondly called Annaatthe. Khushboo and Meena, the senior actresses play the daughters of Annaatthe's maternal uncles, who use to compete with each other to marry him. But he falls in love with another woman and marries her. The couple is blessed with a daughter, played by Keerthy Suresh. When she grows up, Meena and Khushboo's characters once again compete with each other to get her as their daughter-in-law.