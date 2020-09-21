Kamal Haasan 232: Is This The Title Of The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial?

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all set to join hands with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, for his 232nd outing in Tamil cinema. The duo recently launched the project, which is tentatively titled as Kamal Haasan 232, through their respective social media pages. As per the latest updates, Kamal Haasan 232 has finally got a title.

According to the grapevine, director Lokesh Kanagaraj was initially considering the title Evandendru Ninaithai, for the project. The director had even added this title in the launch announcement, as a hashtag. But later, the young filmmaker began to consider the title Guru for the Kamal Haasan starrer, as it suits the theme of the movie better.

However, the makers are yet to finalise the actual title of Kamal Haasan 232, even though two titles are in consideration. If the reports are to be believed, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is waiting for lead actor-producer Kamal Haasan to pick his choice from the two available options. However, the team is planning to launch the title of the movie in a couple of weeks.

As reported earlier, the casting of Kamal Haasan 232 is currently proceeding on full swing. However, apart from the lead actor Kamal Haasan and music director Anirudh Ravichander, the makers have not finalised any cast and crew members, yet. But, the rumour mills suggest that talented actor Vijay Sethupathi is being considered to play a pivotal role in the movie. An official confirmation on the title of the project and the rest of the cast & crew is expected to be revealed very soon. Kamal Haasan 232 is produced by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

