Kamal Haasan Extends Financial Help To Actor Ponnambalam, Who Is Currently Hospitalised!

Veteran actor Ponnambalam, who is known for doing villainous as well as comic roles in many Tamil blockbuster films likes Nattamai, Muthu, Indian and many others, has been admitted to a hospital in Adyar, Chennai, for a kidney-related problem. After learning about his health condition, actor-politician Kamal Haasan immediately got in touch with the actor and has been helping him out.

Reports also suggest that Kamal is constantly in touch with Ponnambalam over the phone and keeping a track of his health. Moreover, the Ulaganayagan is also bearing the educational expenses of Ponnambalam's two kids. A popular PR from the Tamil film industry has also shared a video of Ponnambalam from the hospital.

56-year-old Ponnambalam started his career as a stuntman in films. He later started acting in minor roles in films. He has also worked in some of Kamal Haasan's films. However, Ponnambalam shot to fame with his role as a villain in KS Ravikumar's Nattamai (1994) starring Sarathkumar. After this film, he was also featured in Rajinikanth's Muthu (1995), also directed by KS Ravikumar.

In 2011, Ponnambalam entered politics and has been a part of two political parties so far. He was also seen as a contestant in Kamal Haasan hosted show, Bigg Boss Tamil season 2. He caught audiences' attention for all the wrong reasons and was not a favourite on the show, due to which he was evicted after a few weeks.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial venture Indian 2, which is a sequel to his own film, Indian (1996). The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We hope Ponnambalam gets well soon!