Kamal Haasan To Resume Indian 2 Shoot After Finishing Vikram?

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is totally busy in his career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. The actor-politician is eager to wrap up his current film commitments before the Tamil Nadi assembly elections. As per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan is planning to resume the shoot of Indian 2, immediately after finishing his other upcoming project, Vikram.

In that case, the veteran actor might start shooting for the Shankar directorial by the last week of January or the first week of February 2021. The sources suggest that the next schedule of Indian 2 will be shot in both Indian and foreign locations.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the project is shelved after the unfortunate crane accident that happened on the sets in February 2020. However, the production banner Lyca Productions slammed the reports and confirmed that the Kamal Haasan starrer is still on, with an official statement. According to the sources, around 60 percent shoot of the Shankar directorial was finished before the accident.

In that case, the Kamal Haasan-Shankar project, which is a sequel to the 1996-released blockbuster film Indian, might get a grand release by the second half of 2021. Indian 2, which has been made as the most expensive project in Kamal Haasan's acting career so far, will feature the Nationa award-winner once again in the much-loved role Senapati.

Coming to Vikram, the shooting of the movie which marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Master fame director, is expected to start rolling this month. The highly promising title teaser, which featured the leading man Kamal Haasan, had taken social media by storm. Vikram is produced by the actor himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.

