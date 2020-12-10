Thalapathy 65 Announcement: Vijay Teams Up With Nelson Dilipkumar And Anirudh Ravichander!

It's confirmed! Vijay is all set for his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures. The makers took to their social media space today (December 10, 2020) to confirm their collaboration with Thalapathy.

The highly awaited film of 2021 will be helmed by Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dilipkumar and will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Announcing the same, the makers tweeted, "We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay's #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65."

In the video shared by the makers, the chairman and founder of Sun Group, Kalanithi Maran can be seen interacting with Thalapathy and Nelson. As per the graphics following the trio's interaction, the project is touted to be an out and out action thriller as it shows innumerable arms turning into the title of the film. Well, with the promo going viral on social media, looks like the fans and followers are highly impressed with Vijay and Nelson's collaboration. Interestingly, earlier there were reports that Thalapathy 65 has been titled Target Raja. Of late, a poster of the same went viral on social media.

On a related note, Thalapathy is also awaiting the release of his film Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest report suggests that the action-thriller will hit the theatres on Pongal 2021. Also, the trailer of the film might get a grand release on Christmas 2020 or New Year 2021. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Other than Vijay, the highly awaited film will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

