Karthi And Wife Ranjani Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy!

Karthi, the popular actor, and wife Ranjani welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The Kaithi actor recently took to his official social media pages to announce the good news. He also thanked the doctors and nurses for their immense support, in the post. Karthi, who is totally excited about the arrival of his little son, called the experience "life changing".

"Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can't thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!", wrote Karthi in his Twitter post.

Suriya, the elder brother of Karthi, took to his official social media pages to thank the doctors for their immense support. "We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team.", wrote the Soorarai Pottru actor in his post. Karthi and Ranjani were blessed with their first child, daughter Umayal, in 2013.

It was purely an arranged marriage for Karthi and Ranjani, who tied the knot in 2011. The couple was introduced to each other by their family members. Unlike most of the star wives of contemporary Tamil cinema, Ranjani chooses to stay completely out of the limelight, and hardly makes public appearances with her husband.