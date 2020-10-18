Sulthan: Karthi Kickstarts Dubbing For The Bakkiyaraj Kannan Directorial

Sulthan, the upcoming Karthi starrer directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, is one of the most-awaited films of Tamil cinema. Karthi, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Sulthan after two years of production, has finally kickstarted the dubbing for the project. The exciting update was revealed by the production banner through their official Twitter page.

If the reports are to be believed, Sulthan is an out and out entertainer that is specially made for a festival release. Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after actresses of the South Indian film industry, is appearing as the female lead opposite Karthi in the movie. The Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial will thus mark her debut in the Tamil film industry.

Karthi, the lead actor who is highly excited about Sulthan, had recently shared a picture with the cast and crew, that was clicked on the last day of shoot on his official Twitter page."And it's a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It's one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best #Sulthan", wrote the actor on his post.

Sulthan, which marks Karthi's first collaboration with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, started rolling three years ago. But, the shooting of the movie had been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis. In his wrap announcement post, SP Prabhu, the producer of the movie confirmed that Sulthan will be a festival release, and the team is planning to announce the release date very soon. If the rumours are to be true, the movie will hit the screens as a Deepavali 2020 or Pongal 2021 release.

Also Read:

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Movie Review: Much Needed Shots Of Love, Hope And New Beginnings!

D 44: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander Reunite For Sun Pictures' Next