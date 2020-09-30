Kasturi Shankar Says She Is Yet To Receive Her Payment From Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Makers On Twitter

Kasturi Shankar’s Tweet

Kasturi Shankar tweeted, "No words to thank @vijaytelevision who have withheld my payment for over a year. நான் பிக் பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில கலந்துக்கிட்டதே

manumission குழந்தைகளோட ஆப்பரேஷன் செலவுக்காகத்தான். I never believed any of your fake promises, but even I didnt expect this."

Kasturi Shankar’s Journey In Bigg Boss Tamil 3

The actress entered the show as a wild card contestant in the 7th week of the show. After 18 days, Kasturi was eliminated on the 63rd day of the show.

Shankar’s Shocking Revelation

A few days ago, Kasturi Shankar was in the news for making a shocking revelation of facing sexual harassment in the past. Being a lawyer, she had shared a legal view on Payal Ghosh's Me Too allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. When a user disagreed with her and questioned her, Kasturi wrote, "What close to me, it has happened to me. It is how it is. #behindcloseddoors."

Upcoming Projects

Kasturi is currently busy filming for the daily soap Intinti Gruhalakshmi. She will next be seen in the Tamil film, Thamezharasan, directed by Babu Yogeswaran.