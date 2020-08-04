Late Actor-Doctor Sethuraman’s Wife Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Actor-doctor Sethuraman passed away on March 26 due to cardiac arrest. He was 31. The Tamil film industry was shocked after learning about Sethuraman's sudden demise. Sethuraman's wife Umayal was pregnant with his child then. And now, she has given birth to their child.

Sethuraman's wife Umayal welcomed a baby boy. A doctor shared this delightful news on social media. After learning about the same, fans started sending messages to Umayal. Many fans also stated that Sethuraman is reborn, while the doctor called him as Kutty Sethu. Well, it's indeed the happiest moment of Umayal's life.

Sethuraman was a famous cosmetologist in Chennai. He had made his debut in Kollywood with Santhanam-starrer Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya in 2013. He later worked in movies like Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and many others.

We congratulate Umayal!