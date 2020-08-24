Lokesh Kanagaraj To Feature In Vijay Starrer Master?

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been eagerly waiting to release his next, Master starring Vijay, in theatres. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film has been delayed for a long time now, however, the filmmaker has not yet lost hope to release it on a big scale during the festive season.

Master has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement, all thanks to its makers for giving updates on the film regularly on social media. Talking about Master updates, the latest piece of information about Vijay's next will excite you even more.

Recently, a picture of Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aadai director Rathna Kumar in a jailbird costume has gone viral on social media. Notably, they are posing with other stars from Master, which is indeed creating curiosity amongst the masses. Some fans also feel that they will feature in Master. But the actual story is quite different.

A source close to the development told a leading portal that Lokesh Kanagaraj has decided to attach bloopers at the end of Master. Interestingly, those bloopers will contain many funny behind the scene moments that happened during the making of the film. Lokesh and Rathna Kumar have reportedly surprised the team by appearing in the costumes. Their hilarious and candid reactions will be shown in the blooper videos, and fans are damn excited for it.

Also Read : Lokesh Kanagaraj To Direct Bilingual Film; Who'll Star In It - Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu Or Jr NTR?

Talking about the Vijay-starrer, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The music of Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and as expected, audiences loved his compositions. With regards to its release, Vijay-starrer Master will release in theatres, once the Coronavirus pandemic ends in India.

Also Read : Vijay's Master Team Is As Disappointed As The Fans With The Delay In Release, Says Lokesh Kanagaraj