Lokesh Kanagaraj To Direct Bilingual Film; Who’ll Star In It – Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu Or Jr NTR?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture Master starring Vijay in the lead role will take more time to release in theatres. Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, the film has been kept on hold which was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. The makers had already clarified that they won't release Master on the digital platform. Hence, fans have to wait for more days to witness Vijay's magic on the big screen again. Amidst all, we have come across a new piece of information about Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

As per the latest buzz, production company Mythri Movie Makers is said to have signed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for their next bilingual project, which will be made in Telugu and Tamil. Well, it's also heard that the makers are considering actors like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR and will cast one of these actors in the lead role. Pawan Kalyan is all set to make comeback in movies with Vakeel Saab. Mahesh Babu is currently busy prepping for his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata while Jr NTR is waiting to finish the last leg of the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Whichever star gives their nod to the film, it is going to be a big project in Tollywood as well as Kollywood.

However, neither the production house nor Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially confirmed the same. We'll have to wait for an official announcement. On a related note, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Vijay's Master: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Makes An Interesting Revelation!

The film has already created buzz amongst the masses. Especially, the songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander are trending on the Internet. 'Oru Kutti Kathai' and 'Vaathi Coming' have become favourite of Thalapathy fans. A few days ago, the Tamil Nadu government declared that they will not reopen theatres anytime soon due to COVID-19 scare.

Also Read : Master Gets Postponed Again: The Vijay Starrer To Hit The Screens In 2021?

Hence, fans can't do anything but wait for the release of Master.