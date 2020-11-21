Maanaadu First Look Out! Silambarasan As Abdul Khaaliq Is All Set To Win Our Hearts

Silambarasan aka STR-starrer Maanaadu's first look is finally out on Twitter. Simbu as Abdul Khaaliq is all set to win our hearts with his performance. The actor took to Twitter and shared the exclusive first look of his character.

He wrote, "#MashaAllah #Maanaadu First Look #STR #SilambarasanTR #vp09 #maanaadu #maanaadufirstlook #abdulkhaaliq #aVPpolitics."

In the above poster, Silambarasan can be seen doing namaz. He is wearing a white skull cap and giving a deadly look. The bullet on his forehead shows the intensity of his character Abdul Khaaliq in Maanaadu. Well, Simbu fans are damn excited to witness their favourite star's magic on the silver screen again.

A couple of days ago, the makers had shared the announcement poster of Maanaadu on social media. The pre look poster indeed left fans excited for the first look.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the socio-political drama also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, Daniel Annie Pope and others in pivotal roles. Maanaadu's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Currently, the cast and crew are busy shooting in Pondicherry.

The film has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans can't wait to see it on the big screen.

