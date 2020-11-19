STR’s Maanaadu Pre Look Poster Out! Silambarasan Is Set To Give A Strong Message Of Communal Harmony

Silambarasan aka STR recently released the pre look poster of his next film Maanaadu on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site, STR informed that the first look will be released on November 21, 2020.

Mentioning the details about the release of Maanaadu's first look, Simbu wrote, "#Inshallah First look on 21 nov 2020 @ 10:44am @vp_offl @iam_SJSuryah @sureshkamatchi @thisisysr @Richardmnathan @kalyanipriyan @Premgiamaren @Cinemainmygenes @silvastunt @UmeshJKumar @vasukibhaskar @storyteller_ind @tuneyjohn."

In the above pre look poster, one can see Silambarasan doing namaz while a ruckus happening in the background. He can be seen wearing a long kurta and a skull cap. Notably, the poster gives a strong message which reads, "Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone." Well, the pre look poster of Maanaadu is indeed intriguing and making us excited to see the final product on the big screen.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the socio-political drama also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, Daniel Annie Pope and others in pivotal roles. The music of Maanaadu will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The shooting of the film is still going on in Pondicherry, as Simbu recently informed his fans that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu.

Also Read : Simbu's Eeswaran In Trouble; Director Suseenthiran Gives Clarification Over Snake Cruelty

Now, after this announcement, fans can't wait to see the first look of Silambarasan-starrer Maanaadu, which is releasing on November 21, 2020.

Also Read : Eeswaran In Trouble: Animal Activist Files Case Against Simbu Over Snake Cruelty