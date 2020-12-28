Mammootty Wishes Thalapathi Co-Star Rajinikanth A Speedy Recovery With A Special Post; Wins The Internet

Rajinikanth, the superstar is currently admitted to the Appolo hospital, Hyderabad, due to fluctuations in blood pressure. Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema wished his Thalapathi co-star a speedy recovery with a nostalgic post on his official social media pages. The lovely post by Mammootty is now winning the internet.

The Malayalam megastar posted a still of Rajinikanth on his pages, and wrote: "Get well soon Soorya Anpudan Deva". Mammootty has definitely made the Tamil cinema lovers, especially the audiences who loved the 1991-released blockbuster movie, Thalapathi. The Mani Ratnam directorial had marked the first and only on-screen collaboration of Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

To the unversed, Thalapathi was an adaptation of Duryodhana and Karna's friendship from the epic Mahabharatha. Rajinikanth played the character Soorya, which is adapted from Karna, while Mammootty appeared as Deva, the character inspired by Duryodhana. The extraordinary camaraderie of the superstar and Malayalam megastar was unarguably the biggest highlight of the movie.

Despite not sharing the screen after Thalapathi, Mammootty and Rajinikanth still share a great friendship and often catch up when both of them are in Chennai. Now, the megastar's speedy recovery wishes to the superstar has come out as a big surprise to both of their fans. The cine-goers are going gaga over Mammootty's post, which has been taking social media by storm.

Coming to Rajinikanth's health update, the superstar is reportedly doing fine, even though the blood pressure variations have still not come under control. The latest official statement from the Appolo Hospital, Hyderabad has confirmed that nothing alarming has been revealed in the investigations, so far. The hospital has confirmed that Rajinikanth's health is progressing, to the much relief of the superstar's fans and colleagues.

