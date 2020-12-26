Kamal Haasan And Pawan Kalyan Wish Rajinikanth A Speedy Recovery

Superstar Rajinikanth's recent health condition has indeed shocked many. The innumerable fans and followers of the legendary actor are now praying for his good health.

On the other hand, celebrities from the entertainment industry including Kamal Haasan and Pawan Kalyan took to their social media handles to wish Thalaiva a speedy recovery.

Kamal Haasan, who is known as one of Rajini's good friends tweeted in Tamil, "Wishes for friend Rajinikanth to recover soon" (loose translation). For the uninitiated, the duo has also worked together for as many as 10 Kollywood films including 16 Vayathinile (1977), Avargal (1977) and Thillu Mullu.

On the other hand, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan issued a statement, in which he wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. In the statement written in Telugu, the actor said that he was glad that Rajini tested negative for COVID-19. He further added that Rajinikanth is a person full of courage and energy and will therefore get almighty's blessings to heal as soon as possible."

Wish speedy recovery of Sri Rajanikanth



श्री रजनीकांत की शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना - JanaSena Chief Shri @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/s6Lha4lbYg — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) December 25, 2020

The Darbar star was reportedly admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo hospital on December 25, 2020, following severe blood pressure fluctuations. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad since December 14. Earlier this week, the shoot of the highly awaited film was halted after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Rajinikanth tested negative for COVID-19.

As per the latest press release of the hospital, dated December 26, 2020, the actor is progressing well and his health investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. According to the release, a decision regarding his discharge will be taken today.

On a related note, Rajinikanth will be announcing the launch of his political party on December 31, 2020.

