Mani Ratnam To Resume Ponniyin Selvan’s Shoot In November?

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's next Ponniyin Selvan is creating a buzz amongst the masses since its inception. The multi-starrer promises to be Ratnam's magnum opus and one of the landmark films in the Tamil Film Industry. For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan went on floors in December 2019 in Thailand. The first schedule was filmed for over 90 days with actors like Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers kept the shooting on hold. But now, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Mani Ratnam will resume the shoot from mid-November.

The report suggests that a huge set is being built in Hyderabad for the next schedule of Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam has reportedly planned to shoot the film in popular locations in India. He will even be travelling to Madhya Pradesh and several other locations for the shoot. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram Prabhu and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. Notably, Aishwarya Rai will be seen playing a double role in this big-budget film. The makers have already shared the title poster of the film in January 2020.

Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, AR Rahman will compose the music while Ravi Varman has been roped in to handle the cinematography of Ponniyin Selvan.

