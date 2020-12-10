Master: Censor Board Passes Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Without CUTS?

Thalapathy Vijay's next, Master is all set to release in theatres soon. The makers had earlier confirmed that unlike other films which are being released on OTT platforms, they would release the Vijay-starrer in theatres only. Since showbiz started coming back to normalcy slowly, the Tamil Nadu government permitted theatres to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy in November 2020.

Talking about Master, the film has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses, and Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Amidst all, a latest report about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial suggests that Master has passed the 'censor board exam'.

An insider from the censor board informed a leading portal that censor board has passed Master without any cuts. The officials just loved the film and reportedly said that Vijay's next will be a blockbuster. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few days ago, reports stated that Vijay's Master will release in theatres on the special occasion of Pongal 2021. However, the makers have not yet confirmed it officially. Well, fans will have to wait a little longer for it.

On a related note, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

