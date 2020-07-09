Master To Release Either On Diwali 2020 Or Pongal 2021, Reveal Makers Of The Vijay Starrer

Looks like Vijay fans' wait is finally nearing the end as the makers of Master dropped a hint about the release of the big project. During an interaction with a YouTube channel, the producer of the film Xavier Britto revealed that the team is planning the thriller's release either on Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021. He also added that the release date will be decided depending upon the situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the rumours on Master's OTT release, the producer said that the movie will surely release in theatres for the fans to enjoy. He also added that Master is a big budget movie and hence it cannot have a release on OTT platform. For the uninitiated, the Thalapathy-starrer was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, but the makers had to postpone it owing to COVID-19 situation. Well, we are sure this piece of news has indeed thrilled the fans. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

On a related note, there are also reports suggesting that the official trailer of the movie will be dropped on October 25. However, an official announcement about the same has not been made by the makers of the film. Recently, to mark the special occasion of Thalapathy's birthday, the makers had unveiled a unique poster of the actor. The poster showed Vijay's sculpture and a few men at work, which were none other than the characters essayed by the actor himself, from his superhit movies like Ghilli (2004), Mersal (2017), Pokkiri (2007), Thuppakki (2012) and Bigil (2019).

Talking about Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

