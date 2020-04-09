Master Trailer: Fans Urge Makers To Release The Trailer Of The Vijay Starrer Today

Vijay's highly anticipated movie, Master was supposed to release today, but the unfortunate Coronavirus and the eventual lockdown have literally have changed the maker's fate. Well, the fans who were eagerly waiting for the release of the action thriller, have been requesting the makers to at least release the trailer today.

Twitter is also trending with the hashtag #MasterFDFS (First Day First Show). Ideally, the first show of Master would have been turned into a grand celebration as it happens usually with Vijay's movies. The fans have expressed their disappointment through tweets about missing the show.

Here are the Tweets

Well, the trailer of the movie, which too is usually released on big screens, has been pushed to an indefinite date due to the ongoing pandemic. Hopefully, makers of Master will surely come with an update on the film after the lockdown ends. It is to be noted that the audio launch of the film was also limited to the cast and crew before the Coronavirus lockdown even began.

Talking about the movie, this is the first collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagan Perumal in supporting roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio.

The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

