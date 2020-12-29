Master: Vijay Asks Tamil Nadu CM To Allow 100 Per Cent Occupancy In Theatres?

Thalapathy Vijay's next, Master is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film will release in theatres on January 13, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal. Well, the Tamil Nadu government has already allowed theatre owners to reopen it with 50 per cent occupancy. However, Master makers have other demands ahead of its release.

On December 27, 2020 (Sunday), actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek help for Master's release. A report published in a leading portal suggests that Vijay has asked the CM to allow 100 per cent occupancy at the theatres. In the private meeting held at CM's residence, the actor and other team members of Master specially requested the minister to increase the capacity from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Interestingly, according to the latest buzz in Kollywood, the ticket bookings of Master will begin on January 7, 2021. But, makers have not yet announced it officially. Looks like the film will get a bumper opening on its release date.

Also Read : Vijay Starrer Master To Release On January 13, 2021, Confirms Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Talking about the film, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto, the film's trailer and songs have already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. Now, let's see how it will perform at the box office.

Also Read : Master Trailer: Makers Of Vijay Starrer To Announce The BIG Update Today?