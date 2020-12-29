Vijay Starrer Master To Release On January 13, 2021, Confirms Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Here's good news for Vijay fans! The Thalapathy-starrer Master is all set to release on January 13, 2021, in theatres. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and confirmed the release date by sharing its poster.

Master's director wrote, "See you soon in theatres #Master #MasterPongal #மாஸ்டர் #మాస్టర్ #VijayTheMaster."

Notably, the Vijay-starrer is releasing ahead of Pongal 2021. Well, on December 27, 2020, the actor and makers of the film met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami ahead of the film's release. According to a report published in a leading portal, Master team requested the CM to increase the sitting capacity from 50 per cent to 100 per cent in theatres. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Master, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators, Master will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. For the unversed, Master was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers pushed its release date.

While speaking about its theatrical release, Xavier Britto had said, "Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry."

