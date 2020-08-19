Meera Mitun, Rakul Preet & Others Welcome SC’s Decision Of CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

The Supreme Court of India finally ordered Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death today (August 19). After many twists and turns in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, his fans, friends and family members finally got relief when the apex court ordered CBI to take over the case. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on August 14 (Sunday) in Mumbai and his family members and close friends want the truth about his mysterious death to be revealed.

After Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and others, people from Tamil film industry also welcomed the SC's decision of CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Twitter.

Meera Mitun

"#CBITakesOver #1StepToSSRJustice This is a great news in the morning by the honourable supreme court has allowed CBI to take over #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope #KollywoodMafia take note of the same,calls the actors who have been denied justice by the 4 #KollywoodMafia families."

Rakul Preet Singh

"#CBIForSSR here is hoping that truth prevails and justice is given."

Bharath

"Finally a big ray of hope for justice !! #CBIForSSR @republic #ArnabGoswami."

Gayathri Raguramm

"Excellent #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput thanks to Supreme Court."

(Social media posts are unedited.)