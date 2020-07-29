Meera Mitun Targets Malavika Mohanan, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan; Calls Them A Product Of Nepotism

Meera Mitun is known for targeting various Kollywood celebrities for many things. Recently, the controversial diva was in news for bashing popular Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan on Twitter. Her explosive video on the microblogging site set the internet on fire. After that, Meera Mitun has now targeted celebs like Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Meera recently took to Twitter and slammed Malavika Mohanan, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for being a product of nepotism. It all started when Malavika wished Dhanush on his birthday (July 28) on Twitter. She wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead @dhanushkraja sir! Super excited to work with you! (hopefully someone will cast us together in a film soon)."

This tweet caught Meera Mitun's attention and she slammed her on Twitter by also dragging Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Meera wrote, "Yes You can very well Anyways you both are #Nepotism product So by seeing this tweet, some producer or director ll cast you both Jus like #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja doing #AtrangiRe #Nepotism #Nepotism."

Well, this tweet has indeed sparked anger amongst Dhanush fans. For those who don't know, Dhanush will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Hindi film Atrangi Re, directed by Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.

Meera Mitun often passes derogatory statements against many celebrities from Tollywood. The self-proclaimed supermodel says that nepotism in Kollywood is mainly based on caste. Yesterday, she pointed out the same issue by targeting Trisha. However, the 96 actress didn't react to her comments. Malavika Mohanan too has not yet reacted to her statements.

On a related note, Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Vijay-starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

