Meera Mitun Bashes Trisha In A Video; Says Nepotism In Kollywood Is Based On Caste

Meera Mitun's anger over Kollywood actress Trisha Krishnan has not cooled down yet. The controversial diva recently shared an explosive video of herself on Twitter, in which she bashed Trisha.

Yesterday, Meera announced that she would be releasing a video on Trisha and today she shared an explosive video with a caption, "Kollywood Mafia Gang And The Dark Secrets Kept Wrapped Under The Carpet."

Kollywood Mafia Gang And The Dark Secrets Kept Wrapped Under The Carpet ! @nakkheeranweb @arivalayam @dinamalarweb pic.twitter.com/WSQjVA10eS — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 28, 2020

In the video, Meera Mitun alleged that Trisha went against Tamil culture during the Jallikattu protest by supporting PETA. Meera questioned why the actress didn't raise her voice against the slaughtering of lambs and chickens, that happens in many functions even today. Moreover, Meera also alleged that Trisha has been getting work only because her dad belongs to an upper caste.

Meera Mitun claims that nepotism in Kollywood is based on mainly caste. Notably, the self-proclaimed supermodel has also said that she would turn into a reincarnation of Periyar and change the system of nepotism in Tamil Nadu.

For those who don't know, earlier, Meera Mitun had claimed that actresses like Trisha and Aishwarya Rajesh copy her style in photoshoots. She also alleged that actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Samuthirakani and Aishu forcibly cut her scenes from the film, Namma Veettu Pillai. She said that they got jealous of her popularity.

Well, Meera Mitun has always been grabbing attention on social media with her tweets. She often targets various celebs and shares her views by tagging them. Meera mostly receives negative comments on her views, but she never gives importance to it. She was last seen in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Now, after these explosive comments, we have to see how Trisha would react to it.