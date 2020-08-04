Nakkhul Blessed With A Baby Girl; Shares Adorable Picture On Instagram

Actor Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti were blessed with a baby girl on August 2 (Sunday). The actor shared an adorable picture on Instagram and revealed the name of his newborn daughter in a post.

Nakkhul captioned the snap, "And just like that , our lives became a lil more magical ! Baby Khulbee - Daddy's Girl and Mommy's World @sanctumbirthcenter Vijaya ma'am , we owe it all to you ! @srubee , our lil one and I love you so so much."

In the photo, Nakkhul can be seen cherishing priceless moment when his little angel Khulbee held his finger. The moment is indeed a celebration for any parent. Fans are happy for Nakkhul and Sruti as they have been showering wishes to the new parents in town. On June 15, Nakkhul had announced his wife Sruti's pregnancy by posting their picture, in which Sruti was flaunting her baby bump.

He had captioned the snap, "Hey fam .. My Birthday this year is really special for both Sruti and I! We are excited and elated to announce that #Khulbee are finally having a Baby Hooman #oola is already acting pricey and putting full on tantrums galore. She even snarls at me now a day's Need all your love and blessing as always . P.S. Thank you for all those lovely birthday wishes and messages! Really means a lot Fam."

On a related note, Nakkhul will next be seen in Eriyum Kannadi, directed by Sachin Dev. The film also stars Sunaina in the female lead. The music of Eriyum Kannadi will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while the Cinematography department will be handled by Nirav Shah.

Congratulations Nakkhul and Sruti!

