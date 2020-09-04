Nakkhul’s Wife Sruti Shares Water Birth Experience, Prays Every Woman Has Gentle Birthing Option

Actor Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti welcomed a baby girl a month ago. The couple named their daughter Akira and revealed the same on their respective Instagram handles. However, they recently surprised everyone by revealing the birthing process on the occasion of Akira's first-month birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Sruti shared a couple of pictures of herself moments before giving birth to baby Akira in a bathtub. In the photo, one can see, hubby Nakkhul holding wife Sruti in his arms and taking care of her amid labour pain. When Sruti and Nakkhul opted for a water birth delivery process, many people raised questions over their decision.

Sruti recently clarified all their doubts by sharing her water birth experience and revealed why she opted for the process. She shared a note in the caption which reads, "Akira turns a month old today and honestly it's still feels so so surreal for @actornakkhul and I that we went driving all the way to Hyderabad along with our 4 cats when I was 32weeks pregnant ! Many of them asked us " Why Hyderabad? Why alone ? How can you both manage alone ? " Here's the answer."

Nakkhul Jaidev's wife Sruti revealed that parenting expert and psychologist Swati Jagdish is the reason behind their decision of going through a gentle birthing process. "@mayas_amma is one of the main reason for us to take this huge step and for educating us and many other to be parents about respectful birthing and evidence based research on pregnancy, postpartum and lactation. It was truly eye opening and so much fun to attend her classes. Tho we have never met Swati in person, we always feel like we have known her for years ! I have laughed so much through her classes and even had tears listening to the good and bad experiences that women deal with during and after pregnancy ! We love you so much Swati ! Without you , we never would've come to @sanctumbirthcenter !," Sruti added.

Sruti also praised a midwife from the birth center for helping her go through the process easily. She further wrote, "Vijaya Ma'am our amazingly sweet midwife from @sanctumbirthcenter ! She's truly a wonder woman! I remember trying to get an online consultation here in Chennai with so many gynos to talk about birthing options. Some didn't even give us more than 3 minutes of their time. Vijaya Ma'am was on a video call with us for close to an hour and answered to all my queries so patiently that too right after attending to another labour! That very night, @actornakkhul and I decided that we are not going to deliver anywhere else but only at @sanctumbirthcenter ! You can see in the pictures, my wonder woman who helped me through my 12 hour labour, like a mother comforting her own child ! Those kind words that you were whispering to me when I was undergoing so many emotions was just absolutely something I can never forget."

While concluding the story, Sruti urged all the women to think about going through a gentle process. She asked them to do evidence-based research before opting any birthing process. "I honesty wish and pray that every single woman should have this kind of respectful and gentle birthing option ! Birth truly takes a woman's deepest fears about herself and shows her that she's much stronger than them ! I urge all women and their spouses to please please do your own evidence based research and not just blindly follow something or someone. Trust me...when you train hard , you can fight easy !," Nakkhul Jaidev's wife concluded.

On the professional front, Nakkhul Jaidev will next be seen in KS Adiyaman's directorial venture Amali Thumali. The film also stars Swati Reddy, Santhanam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Nakkhul is also waiting for his delayed film, Eriyum Kannadi, directed by Sachin Dev.

