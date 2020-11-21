Not Niece, But Prabhu Deva Secretly Got Married To A Physiotherapist In Mumbai?

Choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva is currently in the news for his second marriage. Since the last few days, reports are stating that the celebrity is getting married to his niece in Chennai. However, the director has not yet opened up about the same. Amidst all, an India Today report states that Prabhu Deva has already got married in September 2020, but his second wife is not his niece.

A source close to Prabhu Deva told the portal that the actor secretly got married to a Bihar-based physiotherapist in September. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place at his Mumbai residence. The newly married couple is reportedly living in Chennai.

Speaking about the rumours of Prabhu Deva marrying his niece, the source said, "No, those reports are false. Prabhudheva married a physiotherapist and she is not his niece. At present, they are in Chennai."

Prabhu Deva reportedly met the physiotherapist to treat his back problem. During the sessions, he developed a liking towards her, and they started dating each other. After spending some time together, the couple decided to get married in September. However, there is no official confirmation about his secret wedding or the relationship.

For the unversed, Prabhu Deva was earlier married to Ramlatha in 1995. The couple have three children. Their eldest son passed away in 2008 due to cancer. In 2010, the director started dating actress Nayanthara. Hence, in 2011, Prabhu Deva and Ramlatha got divorced. In 2012, he also ended his relationship with the South Siren.

On the professional front, Prabhu Deva recently wrapped up his next directorial venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. He is also playing the lead role in many upcoming Tamil films such as Yung Mung Sung, Bagheera, Oomai Vizhigal, Pon Manickavel and Theal.

