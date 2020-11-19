Prabhu Deva’s Marriage Preparations With Niece Have Begun?

As we all know, choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva is reportedly getting married to his niece soon. The second marriage of the actor is expected to take place at his hometown, Chennai. Ever since the reports about Prabhu Deva's second wedding is doing the rounds on the internet, fans can't keep calm to know more about the event.

Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal says that the preparations for the wedding ceremony have begun in full swing. It seems like the actor will soon reveal the wedding date. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Apart from that, the Minsara Kanavu actor has not yet opened up about second marriage.

Well, Prabhu Deva's personal life has always been the talk of the town. He was previously married to Ramlatha, and they have three kids. Their eldest son died in 2008 due to cancer. In 2010, Prabhu Deva started dating South Siren Nayanthara. Hence, his first wife Ramlatha filed a case against the dancer and demanded arrest of Lady Superstar. Prabhu Deva and Ramlatha got divorced in 2011.

In 2012, Nayanthara broke up with him. Since then, Prabhu Deva is single and now looking forward to get married again at the age of 47. On the professional front, his next directorial venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

The multi-talented actor is also playing the lead role in several upcoming Tamil films such as Theal, Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung, Bagheera and Oomai Vizhigal.

