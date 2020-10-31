RUMOUR HAS IT! Rajinikanth And Sun Pictures To Join Hands Again For Thalaivar 169?

Rajinikanth, the superstar is reportedly all set to sign his 169th outing in the Tamil cinema, very soon. If the reports are to be true, Rajnikanth is joining hands with Sun Pictures, the banner that bankrolls his next outing Annaatthe, for the project which has been tentatively titled as Thalaivar 169.

According to the rumour mills, Rajinikanth has decided to delay his political entry considering the health issues. Instead, the superstar is planning to solely concentrate on his acting career. Sun Pictures, the production banner has been keen to sign the star for another project very soon and approached him for Thalaivar 169. The grapevine suggests that Rajinikanth has already signed the dotted line. However, the duo has not finalised the director of the project yet.

Earlier, it was reported that Rajinikanth will soon team up with his onscreen rival and close friend Kamal Haasan for his 169th project. It was also reported that young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will helm the dream outing. But the superstar backed out from the project citing pandemic as the reason, and Kamal replaced him as the leading man of the project.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe, the upcoming Siva directorial which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The shooting of the highly anticipated project resumed recently after being put on hold for more than 6 months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of Annaatthe is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh appear as the female leads in the movie, which features senior actresses Khushboo and Meena in the pivotal roles. Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan, and so on in the supporting roles in the mass entertainer, which is scripted by director Siva himself. D Imman composes the music, while Vetri handles the cinematography.

Also Read:

Vijay To Team Up With Perarasu And Sri Thenandal Films For Thalapathy 65?

Thala Ajith To Join Hands With Sree Gokulam Movies For Sudha Kongara Project?