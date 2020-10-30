Thala Ajith To Join Hands With Sree Gokulam Movies For Sudha Kongara Project?

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar is said to be planning to join hands with the Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for a project, very soon. Now, the latest reports suggest that the prestigious project will be bankrolled by the renowned production house of the Malayalam film industry, Sree Gokulam Movies.

Earlier, it was reported that the banner will produce Thala Ajith-director Siva duo's upcoming outing. But now, the reports suggest that Sree Gokulam Movies is not bankrolling the Siva project, but is teaming up with Ajith for the Sudha Kongara directorial. An official announcement on the project is expected to be made, once things are finalised between the actor-director duo.

In that case, the Ajith starrer will mark the second Tamil outing of Sree Gokulam Movies after the unsuccessful debut venture Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, which featured Harish Kalyan in the lead role. The Sudha Kongara directorial is a very crucial project for the banner, as their future in the Tamil film industry is totally relied on this project.